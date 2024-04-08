Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Louise Houghton, from Wigan, was visiting Orkney with friends in May 2022.

They planned to visit the Old Man Of Hoy, but due to poor weather, they went abseiling instead on Yesnaby cliffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When she jumped, the anchor that tethered her to the cliff edge failed and Ms Houghton fell into the rocks below, before plummeting into the sea.

The RNLI wants people to take part in its Mayday Mile fund-raising initiative

Ms Houghton said: “I remember falling and then being pulled out of the water by my friends.

“It all happened so quickly.”

She added: “I remember passers-by at the top of the cliff throwing down their coats in an attempt to keep me warm, but I remember feeling hot.

“My vision began to go blurry, but I also felt a wave of adrenaline and started chatting to my friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) volunteers soon arrived to treat her.

Peter Mackay, who has volunteered with Stromness RNLI for 11 years, said: “I had to make a decision as Louise was slipping in and out of consciousness.

“I made an initial assessment and requested another crew member came to help me put her on a stretcher, and then transfer her to the all-weather lifeboat.”

Ms Houghton was transferred to the lifeboat named Violet Dorothy and Kathleen, and was then winched by a coastguard helicopter to be transferred to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mackay said: “I had to stay on the rocks while they transferred Louise to the lifeboat, but when she arrived, the crew didn’t think she was still with us.

“Fortunately, she regained consciousness and left with the Coastguard helicopter. She definitely left in a better way then how we found her.”

Ms Houghton, who spent four months in hospital, said: “I broke my left arm, my back in multiple places, my pelvis and both my feet.

“I wasn’t allowed to stand for 12 weeks until I could weight bear.

“I needed extra care and was placed on a rehab ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My whole life changed in an instant. I went from being active and outdoorsy, to not being able to stand for 12 weeks.

“It was both physically and mentally challenging, and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my family and friends.

“I also can’t forget about the amazing RNLI volunteers who came to my rescue, without them, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Ms Houghton later met with the RNLI crew to express her gratitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It was amazing to meet the crew who rescued me that day and say thank you to them.

“They chatted me through the rescue and told me things I didn’t remember from that day.”

She later ran a 5k and a 10k race to raise money for the RNLI.

She said: “The volunteer crew saved my life that day, and I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The RNLI’s rescue lifeboats were despatched 1,251 times in Scotland during 2023, up 12 per cent from 2022. Crews from 46 lifeboat stations saved 15 lives.

It is now asking people to take part in its Mayday Mile, where supporters can travel a mile each day throughout May to raise money for the lifeboat service.