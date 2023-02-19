Relatives of Mary Alice Roll (nee Tomlinson) came together at a private event at the Museum of Wigan Life to share their memories and look over research by Sheila Ramsdale, councillor for the Douglas ward, who wrote a book on Mary a few years ago.

Coun Ramsdale, who spent decades painstakingly researching Mary’s life, was due to meet the family however she was unable to attend due to illness.

Relatives of Mary Tomlinson, a Pit Brow lass who educated herself and became a doctor in India, meet for the first time. From left, Sharon Tomlinson, Mary Griffiths James, Alan Tomlinson, Rod Knight, Joanne Tomlinson, Lesley Knight and Faith Whitear, ten, holding a painting of Mary Tomlinson.

Mary’s great-nephew Alan Tomlinson said: “We’re all hear today to celebrate life of Dr Mary Alice Roll, or Auntie Mary as I know her.

“She was my godmother as well as my great-aunt.

"The remarkable thing about her was while she started as a mill lass in Wigan, she went on to qualify as a doctor which is an incredible achievement.

"It’s an incredible occasion that several relatives have come together, having never met before and are sharing memories and filling in the gaps of such a remarkable woman.”

Mary was a pit brow lass born in Orrell, who later trained to be a doctor and moved to India to become a missionary in the 1930s.

She married husband Reginald in 1941 and the couple eventually moved back to the UK.

He died in 1980, aged 87.

Mary died in September 2000, when she was 101.

Mary Griffiths James said: “The reason I’m here today is because we’re looking at the life of my father’s cousin.

"Mary’s father was a miner and was actually injured in the coal mine and was unable to work for a long period of time.

"So she had to contribute to the family money about 13 or 14.

"Children weren’t allowed to go down the mines so they worked on the service sorting the coal.

"She was a devout Christian and she was determined to go out as a missionary after having some sort of a vision as a child.

"Mary had a reasonable education but she had to go to night school and eventually graduated from Birmingham University in 1929.

"I corresponded with Mary for many years and have donated an archive of Mary’s life.