Wigan women will go Full Monty at charity show to highlight mental illness struggles

A group of fearless Wigan women are set to go “full monty” in a special charity show to raise awareness of those suffering from mental health illness in the borough.



The all-female full monty is back by popular demand after Kirsty Lewis from Platt Bridge launched it last year.

The mum-of-two decided to host her own event in 2018 after being inspired by the hit ITV show which featured female celebrities baring their chest in front of thousands of people.

Kirsty, along with nine brave participants, donated all of the funds to the UK Sepsis Trust and Cancer Research UK.

“They are two issues that affect a lot of people,” said Kirsty.

In January 2018, her partner Gareth Garrity, 36, fell seriously ill after returning home from holiday.

After turning yellow and suffering from “flu-like” symptoms, doctors diagnosed him with Sepsis.

“We nearly lost him,” she said. “It’s actually really common but it’s one of those things that not a lot of people know the signs and symptoms of.

“We thought he had the flu, but he turned yellow. Until that point we thought it was just a virus.

“He collapsed and ended up in hospital for around a week.”

In October, the women will bare all in aid of Mind, a leading mental health charity.

“A lot of people around us, especially in Wigan, are affected by mental health issues,” added Kirsty.

“We wanted to encourage the women to have confidence, no matter what is going on or where there head is at.

“Last year it was incredibly emotional and classy. We were all in tears by the end of it.

“So many people said to me that I should do it again. I didn’t think it would be as successful as it was.”

This year, Kirsty has recruited a group of 10 women, including herself to perform a routine to the song Pony from Magic Mike, which will then merge into This Is Me from The Greatest Showman.

The group is rehearsing at Abram Community Centre, who have offered a practice room free of charge.

“We are having proper dance classes,” added Kirsty. “We have a choreographer who teaches us the moves.

“I think it’s the last time I am going to do it so we will go all out. There’s only so many times you can find a group of women to get half naked on stage.”

The event will take place on Friday, October 28 from at 7.30pm at Stubshaw Cross Social Club.

This year’s theme is circus and there will be fire-breathers and a magician.

Tickets are £10 and there will be drinks on arrival. They can be bought from the social club or from Little Bo-Nique on Garswood Street in Ashton.