Wigan writer and broadcaster Lemn Sissay receives OBE at Windsor Castle

The 54-year-old was given the honour for services to literature and charity.

Mr Sissay, whose mother arrived in Britain from Ethiopia pregnant with him in 1966, spent his early life in foster care in Ashton and children’s homes in Leigh, Lowton and Atherton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lemn Sissay after being made an OBE by the Prince of Wales

He felt obliged to accept his OBE because the award honours his younger self who overcame a “dehumanising” time in care.

He said: “If I had said to him that one day you will be in Windsor Castle to receive an OBE from Prince Charles, I would never have believed that kind of magical story – almost fairy tale – would happen.”

Mr Sissay had a 34-year battle with Wigan Council to get his records and a settled court case against the authority over his treatment.

He said: “When people get these awards, they usually say, ‘I can not wait to tell my mum or dad because that will make them proud’.

Lemn Sissay with Prince Charles during the investiture

“I did not have that and that is a direct result of my story – but that is just the way it is and it has an even more profound effect upon me in lieu of family.”

He has published nine books, including memoir My Name Is Why, plus produced seven plays and four radio plays.

Among his achievements are an MBE, which he received in 2010, and being elected chancellor of the University of Manchester.