Wigan Youth fishing competition returns for second year
There were plenty of catches as Wigan’s youth fishing competition returned by popular demand.It was hosted for the second year in a row by Zacc Harvey, who received thanks from Wigan and District Angling Association for his efforts at Fan Lodge, Bickershaw.Children took part in the under-16s fishing match and were joined by names within the fishing commuity such as the youtube channel Korda who have gained a following of over 200k.Every angler present received prizes and tackle vouchers for their efforts, many worth hundreds of pounds.Committee members were on hand to support with the presentation and the biggest smiles belonged to the top three:1st Oliver Ginty2nd Harry List3rd Cameron Smith
By Matt Pennington
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:30 pm
A spokesman said: “It was a fantastic event for the local youngsters that aims to keep them entertained during the summer holidays.”
