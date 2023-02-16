Wigan youth group will tread the boards in musical with funding boost from councillors
The show will go on for young actors in Wigan – thanks to a donation from ward councillors.
Willpower Youth Theatre received a £500 donation from Wigan Central councillors ahead of its production of The Little Match Girl.
The cash will help to pay for costumes, stage lighting and booklets for the musical, which will be performed at St Michael’s Church Hall in Swinley from March 8 to 11.
Councillors George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin visited Spencer Road Methodist Church, where the youth group rehearses, to hand over the cheque.
The money came from their Brighter Borough funding, which the councillors use to support groups and good causes in their ward.
Coun Davies said: “My fellow ward councillors and I are highly delighted to help Caroline Joynt and Tim Smith with the Willpower Youth Theatre, who have provided for many years outstanding dramas and musicals for our communities of Wigan.”