Wigan youth group will tread the boards in musical with funding boost from councillors

Willpower Youth Theatre received a £500 donation from Wigan Central councillors ahead of its production of The Little Match Girl.

The cash will help to pay for costumes, stage lighting and booklets for the musical, which will be performed at St Michael’s Church Hall in Swinley from March 8 to 11.

Coun Michael McLoughlin, Willpower theatre directors Tim Smith and Caroline Joynt, Coun George Davies and Coun Lawrence Hunt

Councillors George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin visited Spencer Road Methodist Church, where the youth group rehearses, to hand over the cheque.

The money came from their Brighter Borough funding, which the councillors use to support groups and good causes in their ward.

