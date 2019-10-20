Wigan Youth Zone ball is a huge success

A staggering £75,000 was raised for borough youngsters at the Wigan Youth Zone’s Annual Ball.

Back for 2019, after a one year absence, the Ball showcased the very best of the charity’s young people with special acts throughout the evening and raised more than £75,000 in the process.

The night was introduced by the new chairman of the trustees, Richard Ainscough, who invited two of Wigan Youth Zone’s founders – Dave Whelan and Martin Ainscough (Bill Ainscough was unable to attend) up onto the stage to say a few words having stood down from the board after 10 years at the helm.

Richard also took the opportunity to present Martin with the Lifetime Achievement Award which he recently won at the North West Charity Awards.

During the evening, head of youth work, Sikander Ali, invited brothers and WYZ members, Ethan and Leon Dandy to discuss how the charity has made a positive impact to their lives.

Richard said: “I am delighted that the Annual Ball has returned with such positivity, raising funds which will prove vital for the young people of our borough.

“Thank you to everyone who made the night so successful - the youth zone team for their organisation, the young people for their stunning, brave performances, the charity board members past and present for their tireless endeavour and in particular our founders who have laid the foundations over the past 10 years for us to build on.

“It is now up to us as a community to continue the legacy by ensuring the sustainability of the provision for the future.”

The money on the evening was raised by auctions (noisy and silent), pledges and a raffle.

Prizes included jewellery, sporting experiences (including going on a scouting mission with Latics legend, Roberto Martinez), holidays, leisure activities and memorabilia – all of which was donated to the Youth Zone.

Executive Director, Anthony Ashworth-Steen added: “The Annual Ball was another night which showcased what Wigan Youth Zone is all about.

“The performances from the young people were exceptional, the stories moving and the generosity from supporters inspirational.”