Gary Speakman takes the reins from Richard Ainscough, who was in the post for three years.

Mr Ainscough, who has been connected to the charity since its conception, has been the driver of great change over the past three years.

He has been involved in overseeing a revamp of its board, navigating through the pandemic, personally raising more than £1m and encouraging active investment into the facility.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Speakman, who is taking over as Chair

He hands over the baton to Mr Speakman, who has been involved with the youth zone from day one as an active supporter and joined the board three years ago.

He is a well-known businessman and an experienced current chairman of a wide range of Wigan organisations across education, arts, culture and sport.

Mr Ainscough said: “Wigan Youth Zone has not missed a beat for the young people of Wigan and Leigh since opening in 2013.

Richard Ainscough, right with Martin Ainscough

"I have been humbled by the energy, drive and determination of our diverse trustee and staff team to do whatever was needed to be there for the young people, when they have needed us most.

"The achievements would be too many to list, but some highlights for me have been the incredible partnerships that have developed across the borough, receiving national recognition for our exceptional youth work and seeing first-hand the tangible impact we have on the thousands of young people that engage with the youth zone every week.

“I can look back with a lot of pride at the work we have accomplished together and feel safe in the knowledge that I am leaving the charity in great shape and in the very safe hands of our new chairman Gary Speakman, the board of trustees and the management team. They have the privilege writing the next chapter of Wigan Youth Zone.“

Mr Speakman said: “I am very proud of my home town of Wigan and I’m passionate about the importance of providing opportunities for the growth and development of young people across Wigan and Leigh.