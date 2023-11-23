Local budding entrepreneurs are gearing up to take part in an exciting Dragon’s Den-style challenge at Wigan Market this December.

The competition is open to members of Wigan Youth Zone aged eight to 17 who have been challenged to find the most successful idea for a market stall.

Each entrant has been given £50 by the organisers Cityheart, BCEGI, Wigan Youth Zone and PlaceCo to develop and create their own unique business idea.

The teams will come together at an exclusive Christmas Fair at Wigan Market on Saturday December 9 where their products will be available for the public to buy.

The teams will be judged on a variety of areas including; most innovative idea, best displayed stall, customer service and also sales on the day.

The highest scoring team will win a £150 Amazon voucher with everyone able to keep the money they make from their sales. In preparation for the event, the youngsters will also attend a workshop from market expert PlaceCo advising them how to create, develop and promote a successful market idea.

The initiative has been created by Wigan Youth Zone, Cityheart, the developer for the £135m Wigan Galleries redevelopment, alongside demolition contractor BCEGI with support from Wigan Council and PlaceCo, which is supporting the market traders during the demolition phase of the works.

CJanette Heaton, Enterprise and Employability Co-ordinator for Wigan Youth Zone said: “This is a great opportunity for our young members to learn all about creating a business and to have fun making and selling their products to friends, family and the general public.“

Jackie Casey from PlaceCo added: “We’re really looking forward to seeing the ideas that the young people come up with and hope as many visitors as possible come along to the Christmas Market on the 9th to support the children.