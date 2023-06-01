Wigan Youth Zone gets its own walk of fame star in its 10th anniversary year

Young people from across the borough have seen Wigan Youth Zone receive a Believe Star as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The junior delegates, along with representatives from the charity and council, gathered firstly at Wigan town hall and then Believe Square to see the latest paving stone in the town’s Walk of Fame put into place.

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux said: “Over the last 10 years, Wigan Youth Zone has inspired and empowered young people in Wigan and Leigh to reach their full potential.

“We are exceptionally proud of what Wigan Youth Zone has accomplished over the last decade by being there for young people when they were needed the most, and we are proud to share a strong and long-standing partnership.

“The steadfast commitment of staff, volunteers and donors has improved the lives of many of our borough’s young people, and the charity couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition.”

Over decade, more than 32,500 young people from the borough have benefitted from visiting the boys and girls’ club, its acting as a blueprint and inspiration for other Youth Zones across the country, also including the new Youth Hub in Leigh.

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, chief executive of Wigan Youth Zone, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that our charity has been awarded the prestigious Believe Star, which recognises the immense impact of our services, delivered by our fabulous team, over the past decade.

“Our charity strongly believes that all young people should be given the same opportunity to be the best versions of themselves. We cannot, and do not, do this work alone, and we are proud to be working tirelessly alongside our partners from across the community to accomplish this.

“We might never know when the lightbulb moment happens for a young person to move onto or keep them on a positive track. We might never know the moment we helped save a relationship. We might never know when we inspired someone to achieve more than they’ve been told they can.

“But we do know that by giving all young people an opportunity, the potential for change is astounding.

“The results over the past 10 years speak for themselves.

“None of this would be possible without Wigan Council and the community we serve, or our founders, patrons, supporters, team and young people for believing in the power of youth work – without them, we would not be in a position to make our vision a reality for the next generation of our community.”

Recent recipients of Believe Stars include charities Joining Jack and Joseph’s Goal and athlete Keely Hodgkinson.

Since opening in 2013, Wigan Youth Zone has provided safe and enjoyable services for all young people aged eight to 19 (up to 25 with additional needs) across the community – accessible for just 50p.

As a result, the charity has demonstrated that there have been tangible benefits for thousands of young people, such as improved confidence, reduced isolation, increased physical activity and reduced mental health, to name a few.

To find out more about Wigan Youth Zone, you can attend their family-fun community day on Saturday, June 10 (11am to 3pm) or alternatively visit: www.wiganyouthzone.org.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Wigan Youth Zone members (left to right) Sam Wright, Lauren Ross, Rosaline Williams, Gemma Unsworth and Parsa Khodabandeh with the newly-installed star . Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . The indoor ceremony was held in the Wigan town hall atrium . Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Founding fathers of the youth zone (left to right) a partially obscured Martin Ainscough and Dave Whelan . Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Gary Speakman from Wigan Youth Zone . Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3