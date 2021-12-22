Wigan Youth Zone go on the road to spread Christmas cheer

WYZ Workers with a benefitting family

Given the uncertainty around the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the boys and girls’ club has adapted its original festive plans for a large-scale event at the Parson’s Walk venue and replicate last year’s legacy by bringing Yuletide sparkle to people’s doors.

Santa’s elves will help deliver a Christmas decorated truck full of presents and food hampers to families who wouldn’t have the best Christmas time otherwise.

Youth Zone volunteer and training co-ordinator Kate Rigby said: “Christmas is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, however, it can be a very challenging time for some of our vulnerable young people and added pressure families.

The hampers that have been colected

“Covid has also presented many challenges and with the unknown of further restrictions around Christmas, we are now seeing the damaging impact on our families across the borough.

“With the help of donations from the local community, this campaign will at least ensure more of our local young people can enjoy the warmth and comfort of a hot meal over the festive period.”

Households will be receiving gifts from Santa for the whole family, such as food hampers and domestic supplies, and receive treats to help them through the festive season and beyond.

Readers are urged to donate presents to young people, selection boxes and non-perishable household items (dropping them off at the Youth Zone), or donate via the website, by becoming a Secret Santa