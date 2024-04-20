Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifeskills+, caters to individuals aged 16–25 across the borough.

Generously funded by the UK Government and Greater Manchester Combined Authority, this innovative eight-week initiative aims to elevate personal growth and career development among young people in Wigan and Leigh.

Wigan Youth Zone has consistently guided young people towards their first career steps, encouraged further education pursuits, and provided essential skills for independence and resilience as they transition into adulthood.

In 2023 alone, it facilitated the placement of over 52 young individuals into employment or further education, thanks to programs like the Future You Programme in Wigan and the Pathway 2 Employability Programme at Leigh Youth Hub. Most recently, 13 young individuals secured employment through the Hatch Programme based at Leigh Youth Hub.

Lifeskills+ is designed to empower those on their journey towards personal and professional success.

Participants will gain confidence, motivation, and resilience to pursue diverse goals, such as volunteering, work experience, career exploration, or entry into the workforce.

Wigan Youth Zone remains dedicated to providing the tools for independence and control over their future.

Key components of the Lifeskills+ programme include:

• Life Skills: Explore vital aspects such as mental health and well-being, confidence building, team collaboration, self-awareness, and social skills.

• Employability Skills: Enhance job-seeking abilities with modules covering job hunting, CV writing, and interview skills.

• Money Management Level 1: Delve into practical financial knowledge with the My Bank module.

Ruby, a young person who previously gained employment through Wigan Youth Zones employability initiatives said, "It made my dream job a reality."

Jeanette Heaton, Enterprise and Employability Coordinator at Wigan Youth Zone said: "It’s crucial to uplift and empower young people in Wigan and Leigh.

"Through no fault of their own, young people are facing increasing challenges in thriving in adulthood.

"The lasting effects of the Coronavirus and the Cost-of-Living crisis have left them with little hope for the future.

"Wigan Youth Zone remains committed to changing mindsets and providing support to those facing hardships.

"Whether struggling to achieve personal goals, enter the career ladder, or unsure about the future, we are here to help."