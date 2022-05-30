The opportunity surfaced from WYZ’s Young People Awards Celebratory event last November, when Martin Ainscough surprised 25 nominees and winners with a two-night complimentary residential at Adventure Parc Snowdonia.

For many young people, a residential including surfing and climbing is a life-changing experience.

For most, it was their first time away from their family, or even out of Wigan.

WYZ is always looking at opportunities for young people to encounter invaluable new experiences, build independence outside of the home and strengthen their relationships with other young people they would not normally talk to or associate with, including exposure to new cultures and lifestyles.

The adventure park features the surfing complex, glamping pods surfside, a rock climbing wall, indoor high ropes, indoor caving and loads more.

Members took part in activities, designed to build self-esteem, confidence building and create new skills; such as surfing in a natural 300m lagoon, whizzing zip wires and indoor Ninja Assault and Slides course all nestled in lush green Conwy Valley in the foothills of the mountains of Snowdonia.

Junior member Joe faced his fears and still managed to get involved in the surfing activity although he couldn’t swim.

He said: “Getting in the water, it felt great, it made me feel good about myself not being able to swim. I am now determined to learn so I can get more involved.

“What a weekend, what an awesome time, thank you for giving us that extra life experience!

"Sometimes people never know how something like this gives us a lifelong memory.”

Due to the pandemic and the ever-rising cost of living, many young people had missed out on school trips.

This excursion provided some their first experience of staying away from home and a sense of independence as they stayed in luxury glamping pods.

Olivia, 16, who has been attending WYZ for almost five years, enjoyed learning to surf.

The weekend helped with her confidence, and allowed her to push herself to face her fears.

She said: “We wouldn’t have had the opportunity to leave the Wigan area if it wasn’t for the residential.

"I would definitely want to do it again if there was another trip.”

Head of operations and youth worker, Sikander Ali, said: “It was a really good experience for the young people involved.

"Many didn’t know each other, so it pushed them right out of their comfort zones and gave them the opportunity to engage and make new relationships.

"The patience and attitude of the staff was phenomenal. All the instructors were constantly encouraging our young people and motivating them. Amazing experience.”

Chairman and owner of APS, Martin Ainscough said: “To be able to extend a vital experience to the young people at Wigan Youth Zone at somewhere like Adventure Parc Snowdonia, is an honour.