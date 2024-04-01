Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Step Up is a dynamic weekly evening group tailored specifically for young people in year six, year seven, and year eight within Wigan and Leigh.

Scheduled every Monday from 6pm-9pm, Step Up is designed to cater to the energetic spirits of those aged 10 to 13, offering a vibrant and engaging environment for them to socialise, learn, and have fun.

It also aims to provide a safe, inclusive, and engaging space where youngsters can build and grow meaningful friendships and develop resilience while developing positive self-esteem as well as new skills.

Senior Club Manager at Wigan Youth Zone, Ben Evans said: "Step Up is not just a programme; it's a platform for young people in the Wigan and Leigh community to thrive, connect, and explore their interests in a safe and supportive space."

The first Step Up session will kick off on April 8, with a spectacular launch party at Wigan Youth Zone.

Young people will have complimentary access to the facility's full range of amenities, enabling them to participate in an array of tailored activities, including hair and make-up sessions, badminton tournaments, slime making, Karaoke, and a FIFA tournament.

It promises to be a celebration of young people transitioning into their teenage years.

Step Up nights will feature themed events ensuring there's something exciting for everyone.

From Pirate Rave in the Cave to Circus de Youth Zone and Spring Down Festival, each theme aims to spark creativity, foster camaraderie, and inspire young people to explore new horizons.

Step Up isn't just another activity; it's a gateway to building lasting friendships, discovering hidden talents, and creating unforgettable memories.

Ben added: "We're thrilled to provide a dedicated space where young people can step up, express themselves, and embrace their uniqueness.