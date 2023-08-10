The charity, which is celebrating its 10th birthday, is a finalist in the The Children and Young People’s Charity award category at the Children and Young People Now Awards.

Now in its 18th year, the awards are a source of pride and recognition for all those working to improve the lives of children and families.

It offers an opportunity to raise the profile of projects and services to funders, commissioners and the public.

The national award-giving body has recognised WYZ’s charitable efforts, which has consistently played a pivotal role in transforming the lives of young people in Wigan and Leigh.

Through a wide range of activities, including sports, music, dance, art, and games, Wigan Youth Zone's inspiring youth workers and volunteers have successfully built meaningful relationships with young people leading to a whole host of positive outcomes such as increased confidence, reduced isolation and improved physical and mental health.

Head of operations at Wigan Youth Zone Sikander Ali said: "We are truly grateful to be recognised as a finalist for The Children and Young People's Charity Award.

"I have seen the countless opportunities we've been able to provide for the young people of Wigan and Leigh first hand over the past 10 years, and it fills us with immense pride. Receiving this nomination in our 10th birthday year feels extra special.”

The winners of the Children and Young People Now Awards 2023 will be announced at a grand ceremony in London in November.

Regardless of the outcome, being shortlisted itself is a remarkable achievement, reflecting the charity’s significant impact on the lives of young people.

Wigan Youth Zone CEO Anthony Ashworth-Steen said: "To be a finalist is an incredible achievement and fantastic recognition of our work.

"It demonstrates that the work we are doing in Wigan and Leigh is being recognised on a national level, which is very special for us all.