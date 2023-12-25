Fairy lights have been strung up, tinsel affixed to the walls and an 8ft tree draped with gleaming baubles. The signs are clear: Christmas has come to Wigan Youth Zone.

And the charity based on Parsons Walk started the celebrations early by hosting over 250 young people and their families to experience an unforgettable Christmas celebration.

But this was not just any ordinary yuletide gathering.

Many of the attendees may not have the chance to experience the festive season as others do as they face the challenging dilemma of balancing the rising cost of living - often being forced to decide between providing meals or giving their children presents.

The youth zone hosted its annual Christmas celebration

Wigan Youth Zone operates in an area where a significant portion of young people struggle with long-standing deprivation.

Dedicated youth workers strive not only to empower and elevate aspirations but also to serve as positive mentors, fostering a belief that every young person should have equal access to opportunities, irrespective of the challenges they encounter.

In its 11th year running, Wigan Youth Zone’s Miracle on Parson’s Walk Christmas Appeal aims to support vulnerable families across the borough by providing them with gifts, lavish Christmas dinners, food hampers and a visit to Santa’s Grotto, complete with entertainment for the entire family.

The objective remains clear: to bring smiles to every attendee and provide respite from the day-to-day realities of life.

Wigan Youth Zone Spreads Joy and Cheer to Hundreds in the Community

The support for young people at Christmas is only made possible by the boundless generosity of the Wigan and Leigh community through donations of money, food/essentials and presents – in total, the value of all donations exceeded £25,000. Additionally, hundreds of volunteers from across the community, including Laltex, HSBC, Tote Group UK, Stephensons and Sodexo, supported with hundreds of hours of their time.

Kate Rigby, volunteer and training co-ordinator, said: “Today felt like a bustling workshop straight out of the North Pole.

"Together with the local community, we’ve managed to make a tangible difference in the lives of these families during Christmas.

"Every day, we strive to transform the lives of young peoples who, through no fault of their own, find themselves in desperate need.”

“To all those who generously contributed Christmas presents or donated towards our hampers, your kindness is immeasurable.

"As you gather with loved ones on Christmas Day, please know that over 80 families in Wigan and Leigh will be unwrapping presents, all thanks to your kindness.”

Anthony Ashworth-Steen, CEO of Wigan Youth Zone, conveyed gratitude on behalf of the entire team, saying, “While it is sad that events like these are needed in 2024, it is a privilege to be able to support so many families. We would not be able to accomplish this without the overwhelming generosity of our Wigan and Leigh community, so I thank you all.

“We had a fantastic team of volunteers across the whole week, including getting hands-on, on the day, making the festive season a better time for so many.

"Your support has made the dreams of over 250 people a reality.

“Acknowledging that Christmas isn't universally magical, it was our pleasure to create something extraordinary for these families this year. Thank you for championing our cause and supporting our charitable work."

Amidst the festivities, a poignant moment unfolded as one young person, screamed with excitement after winning a hot-pink bike from the free raffle.

Echoing this sentiment, a grateful parent shared, "This is Christmas for us. We wouldn’t have one without this event every year.