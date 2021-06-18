Wiganer recreates Royal Oak pub scene 30 years on

David Greenwood with Wigan RL’s array of trophies outside The Royal Oak pub, Standishgate, more than 30 years ago

It has proved to be a trip down memory lane for one Wiganer who has recreated a picture from more than three decades ago.

David Greenwood, 50, has not lived in Wigan for 30 years but he was in town during the weekend to see family.

Having worked behind the bar in the late 1980s at the Royal Oak in Standishgate, David has a couple of pictures of him with rugby league’s challengecup and other trophies outside the pub.

David Greenwood outside the pub recently

For a bit of fun, he decided to recreate the pictures by posing for another photo outside the pub more than 30 years on.

Dad-of-one David, who now lives in Aberdeen in Scotland, said: “I worked in the Royal Oak from the mid to late 1980s. I think I was about 18 or 19 and it was around the years of 1987, 1988 and 1989.

“I don’t come down to Wigan that often but one afternoon, I thought I’d recreate the pictures for a laugh and a bit of fun.

“There’s a couple of me with the league championship trophy and challenge cup.

“Wigan used to win everything all the time back in the day.

“Wigan’s old ground used to be behind the pub.

“There’s also a man in the photo but I don’t know his name and have never been able to get hold of him, so it would be great if he came forward.”

Once a local haunt of the Wigan Warriors supporters and players, the old Wigan Rugby League ground Central Park was just behind the pub.

And before the pub opened on Monday, David decided to pose for a photo all these years later. David is certainly no stranger to Wigan, having been born in Billinge and growing up in Scholes.

He left the town when he was in his early 20s and he has lived and worked across the UK, while David even spent a seven year stint in the Middle East.

To this day, his family are still rooted in Wigan, with his mum living in Whelley, cousing in Standish and dad in Coppull just outside the borough.”

He said: “I just wanted to take pictures in the same spot 30 years on.

“The front of the pub hasn’t really changed all these years on and the pictures have been taken before the pub opened on Monday.”

He added: “It was good to be back and take these pictures all these years

later.”