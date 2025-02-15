These pictures were taken between 1987 and 2006.
1. Wiganers and bicycles over the years
2. The 19th Wigan Appley Bridge Methodists Boys' Brigade who were doing a sponsored bike ride for funds at the Three Sisters race track in Bryn in 1987
3. Winner of a draw run by Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust libraries, Andrew Pyke, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, receives his prize of a bike from JJB presented by Andrew Pickup, manager of the Wiend Children's Centre
4. Chris Hill from Ashton, left, and Gareth Banks, from Lowtown, pictured at McDonalds in Golborne, for a mobile phone and bike security marking day with David Shaw, from Wigan & Leigh Homewatch, Alf Burtle, of the Crime Prevention Panel, Lowton community beat officer PC Chris Clarke, restaurant manager Neil Denny and Ken Naylor, of Homewatch
