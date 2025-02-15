Wiganers on their bicycles 1987 to 2006

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Feb 2025, 12:30 BST
Our cycle lanes may not be as busy as those wanting us to go green would like, but the humble pedal bike is a popular mode of transport. And as these images from the Wigan Today library show, this is nothing new, with lots of people saddling up for good causes too.

These pictures were taken between 1987 and 2006.

.

1. Wiganers and bicycles over the years

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. The 19th Wigan Appley Bridge Methodists Boys' Brigade who were doing a sponsored bike ride for funds at the Three Sisters race track in Bryn in 1987

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

3. Winner of a draw run by Wigan Leisure and Culture Trust libraries, Andrew Pyke, of Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, receives his prize of a bike from JJB presented by Andrew Pickup, manager of the Wiend Children's Centre

. Photo: Frank Orrell

Photo Sales
.

4. Chris Hill from Ashton, left, and Gareth Banks, from Lowtown, pictured at McDonalds in Golborne, for a mobile phone and bike security marking day with David Shaw, from Wigan & Leigh Homewatch, Alf Burtle, of the Crime Prevention Panel, Lowton community beat officer PC Chris Clarke, restaurant manager Neil Denny and Ken Naylor, of Homewatch

. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice