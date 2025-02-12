There were double-takes aplenty as Wigan shoppers and motorists sighted a Jesus Christ lookalike in the town centre.

Appearing very much like the Westernised image of the Messiah – complete with long dark hair with beard, flowing white robe, sash and sandals - it was only the shopping bag he was carrying that rather spoiled the illusion: that is, unless we’ve actually just missed the second coming.

Pictures were snapped of him walking along Wallgate past Wigan Pier and again heading up Standishgate among weekend shoppers.

Inevitably, the sightings prompted many a social media quip, one suggesting that he had been mugged for his donkey, another that with only a few weeks to Easter, Wigan is one of the last places he would want to be.

'Jesus' first snapped near the Wigan Pier speed camera on Pottery Road and then heading up Standishgate

But as some people rightly observed, the gent had been a visitor to the comic con held at Robin Park Sports Centre on Saturday.

Wigan Today captured a picture of him playing the video puzzle game Tetris there.

Amen.