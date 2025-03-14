Wiganers treated to spectacular views despite being unable to see the blood moon

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Mar 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 16:34 BST
For all those Wiganers who were disappointed at being unable to see the early morning lunar eclipse and blood moon today (March 14) because the skies weren’t clear, at least the clouds have been affording spectacular views of a different kind.

Former Wigan Today journalist Jon Peake has shared this stunning photograph of the sun-kissed clouds over Springfield at 6pm on Thursday March 13.

Beautiful!

1. Lunar Eclipse Sky

. Photo: Jon Peake

Another picture of the skies over Springfield on Thursday night

2. wwig-14-03-25-skies2-NWUpload.jpeg

Another picture of the skies over Springfield on Thursday night Photo: JP

