Wiganers urged to get on their bike for a good cause

Wiganers are being encouraged to get on their bikes and use pedal power to raise money for a good cause.

Cancer Research UK has launched its Cycle 300 challenge and is calling on men and women to pledge to clock up 300 miles during September.

Get on your bike for a good cause!

People can choose how, when and where to cover the miles during the month, with the borough’s canal towpaths and routes through the Flashes set to be popular options.

Commuters could notch up 10 miles a day on their cycle to work, weekend enthusiasts can plan epic 75-mile routes through the countryside, while gym-goers can step up the spin classes to hit their target.

Anna Taylor, Cancer Research UK spokesman for the North West, said: “In the same month the Tour of Britain – the UK’s biggest road race – is due to pass through Greater Manchester, we are urging the people of Wigan to get inspired and get on their bikes.

“Cycle 300 is the perfect opportunity to combine all the benefits of cycling, the thrill of a physical challenge and the fantastic sense of achievement from raising money for a great cause, all at the same time.

“It is a great fund-raising challenge because you can choose how, when and where to do it, so that it fits in with your lifestyle and commitments.”

She added: “You can sign up to Cycle 300 on your own or make it more social by challenging family, friends and colleagues to join you. It’s a fantastic opportunity to commit to a healthy challenge now, so you have something to aim for in September.”

Taking on Cycle 300 could be a great way to enjoy the health benefits of cycling and keeping active.

As well as helping to build fitness and burn calories, cycling regularly encourages a healthier heart, can improve mood and can also protect against a range of diseases – including cancer.

Depending on weight and effort, participants could burn between 400 and 750 calories per hour of cycling.

Anna said: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

“Research is very expensive and the only way we can afford to fund it is with the help of our supporters. By taking part in Cancer Research UK Cycle 300, men and women can make a real difference in the fight against the disease.

“Everyone who participates in Cancer Research UK Cycle 300 will be supporting the efforts of doctors, nurses and scientists working on the front line against cancer.”

To sign up for a free fund-raising pack, visit www.cruk.org/cycle300.