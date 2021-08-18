Wiganers urged to party like it's 1977 for Queen's platinum jubilee

The Queen will celebrate her platinum jubilee next year

Deputy Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Martin Ainscough said he wants his home borough to roll back the clock to the heady days of 1977 when carnivals and street parties were held across the land to toast our monarch on reaching 25 years on the throne.

Next year Her Majesty reaches an extraordinary and historic milestone when she will have been our Queen for an unprecedented seven decades.

She acceded to the throne on February 6 1952 when just 25 years old.

Wiganers hold a street party to celebrate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977

There will be year-long platinum jubilee celebrations throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world as communities and people come together to mark The Queen’s historic reign.

Over the entire year, Her Majesty and members of the Royal Family will travel around the country to undertake a variety of engagements, culminating with the focal point of the Platinum Jubilee Weekend in June.

An extended bank holiday, from Thursday to Sunday, June 2 to 5, will provide an opportunity for communities and people to come together to celebrate the landmark occasion.

Mr Ainscough said: “These celebrations will be a great opportunity to bring everyone together to celebrate an extraordinary milestone.

“The older ones among us will well remember the silver jubilee in 1977, what a unifying event it was and how everyone partied, including in the streets.

“We want to revisit that - and then some!

“It’s all about community cohesion and we want people to be starting to think about these events now.

“I appreciate it seems a long way off and contact details will be made available later with whom individual event organisers will be able to get in touch.

“But there is no harm in getting your thinking caps on now as to how Wigan’s streets and communities can celebrate this momentous event for the country.”

On Thursday June 2, The Queen’s Birthday Parade (Trooping the Colour) will see over 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday, usually held on the second Saturday in June.

The UK’s long tradition of celebrating Royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons will continue, with beacons lit throughout the UK.

On Friday June 3 there will be a service of thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at St Paul’s Cathedral.

On Saturday June 4 Her Majesty, will attend the Derby at Epsom Downs. And the BBC will stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace that will bring together some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars to celebrate the most significant and joyous moments from The Queen’s reign.

Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend this special event and details of the ballot for UK residents to secure audience tickets will be released in due course.

And Sunday June 5 will see the Big Jubilee Lunch, when people will invited to share friendship, food and fun with neighbours as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Platinum Jubilee pageant featuring over 5,000 people from across the country and Commonwealth will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets.

It will combine street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival and costume and celebrate the service of Her Majesty’s reign, as well as honouring the collective service of people and communities across the country.

More information on the details of the central weekend and other celebratory events across the UK and around the Commonwealth will be made in the months to come.