Wiganers wanted to provide a forever home for children?

Together for Adoption is urging more Wigan people to come forward so children in care can find their forever homes.

In the last year, 90 children were adopted and 42 new adopters were approved by the organisation, which covers five local authorities, including Wigan Council.

Tracy and Anthony struggled to conceive naturally and after deciding that IVF wasn’t for them, they enquired about adopting siblings.

In 2016, they adopted their daughter, now four. Less than a year later, their son, now two completed their family.

Tracy said: “We contacted Together for Adoption because we had been trying for a baby for a few years. We were ready to be parents and give love to someone who wanted it. It’s great we have been able to open our homes to a brother and sister.

“It’s normal life and it’s no different from any other family. It’s hectic but we wouldn’t have it any other way.”

And, it’s not just a family that Together for Adoption have given to the couple.

Anthony said: “There is a lot of post-adoption support. There’s always somebody to speak to at the end of the phone if we need it.”

Tracy continued: “You get the benefit of chatting with multiple agencies and the different skillsets from staff members. There’s also the flexibility of looking in the five local authority areas to find your forever family.”

National Adoption Week began yesterday and there are a number of drop-in sessions taking place at which people can find out more information about adoption.

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and young people at Wigan Council, said: “Finding loving homes is something we strive to deliver for all of our children in care. That’s why during National Adoption Week we’re working hard to dispel the misconceptions about who can adopt and are encouraging as many prospective adopters to come forward and find out more information.

“Tracy and Anthony are a prime example of how your family can be complete by giving a child in care a stable home.”

Together for Adoption was developed following government changes announced in 2015 to the way adoption services operate by directing they be run on a regional basis by 2020.

For more information about adoption visit www.togetherforadoption.co.uk