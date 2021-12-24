Wigan's answer to the Chippendales creates calendar for charity

The Chippendale inspired calendar

What started as a Secret Santa present idea by Matthew Fairhurst for general manager Kate, inspired bosses at the Wigan branch of Westwood Motor Group to produce the calendar and donate the proceeds to three local organisations.

Matt volunteered for Saturday shifts, dodging cameras and capturing cheeky shots all around Westwood HQ and his reward turned out to be far more than just the look on Kate’s face when she opened her special calendar.

When managing director Chris Melling found out about what Matt had got up to, you might have imagined there would have been a dressing down after all that undressing. However, Chris not only saw the funny side, but also saw an opportunity.

With Matt’s permission, to arrange a print run of Matt’s calendar and to use it to raise some funds for some good local causes.

The branch will cover the production costs and the calendars will be available from January 4 for £9.95 splitting the proceeds between Wigan Youth Zone, The Brick and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Visitors can even go to the Wigan branch on Manchester Road, Ince, and ask for Magic Matt to autograph it for you or take a selfie with you for a minimum £1 donation to the charities!