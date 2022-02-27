Rehearsals are now under way for a re-written version of Beyond Wigan Pier which introduces a highly contemporary element of “levelling up” and is now simply called Beyond the Pier.

Under the spotlight in particular is cultural levelling up and so there will also be the launch of the “Wigan Minis” strategy which, as composer and organiser Alan Gregory, says is to “ensure children in Wigan from whatever socio-economic background, are given every opportunity, in line with MP Lisa Nandy’s five-point strategy, the council’s own Deal ambitions and a recent Parliamentary Committee’s declaration that the arts is the primary factor in achieving any form of economic levelling up between North and South.”

And the project has already won a ringing endorsement from adopted Wiganer and internationally acclaimed thespian Sir Ian McKellen (pictured inset) no less, who wrote: “From far away, I want to applaud the enterprise which has devised the Wigan Minis project. Wigan’s young people deserve no less and I wish them the very best."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Beyond the Pier with Alan Gregory (fourth from the right)

“Connecting the wealth of talent and skills in our businesses, communities and public services, together we can realise the aspirations and ambitions of our young people.”

The “folk opera” deals with Orwell’s famous relationship with the town which led to the writing of his landmark book The Road to Wigan Pier.

Richard Blair, Orwell’s adopted son, has kindly agreed to reprise his role as narrator on the day.

Brandon McCaffrey and Jenna Sian O'Hara in rehearsal

Mr Gregory, chief executive officer of Piano, Pies and Pirouettes, said: “I am delighted to see how the original concept that led me to writing Beyond Wigan Pier - that the arts can be the vehicle for local wealth creation across the board - has been so keenly adopted by the constituent organisations who collectively make up the Made in Wigan Minis project.

“Through this comprehensive educational programme, we can change the perception of the Orwellian Wigan of 1939, which arguably still pervades outside the environs of the town.”

The performance will be given at Wigan and Leigh College’s performing arts theatre at 9am on Saturday, March 5.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.

Sir Ian McKellen

George Orwell