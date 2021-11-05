Wigan's Christmas lights switch-on returns - and it's on a Saturday

And for the first time in many a year, they won't be on a Thursday.

Pandemic restrictions put pay to the usual festive extravaganza in the town centre 12 months ago.

But 2021 is back on track with the promise of a three-hour, family-friendly event with a full stage show running from 3pm to 6pm on Saturday November 20.

A flashback to the 2019 Wigan lights switch-on

Organisers have moved the switch-on to the weekend to make it more accessible to families.

What the programme of events will comprise has yet to be revealed.

Several other parts of the borough have also announced the dates for their switch-ons.

Leigh's is on Friday November 19, Golborne's on Thursday November 25 and Tyldesley's on Saturday December 4

Ashton and Pemberton then both hold theirs on Sunday December 5.

In addition to the traditional illuminations, Wigan Council and partners will be delivering an exciting new programme including light trails, new artwork and Christmas markets.

Frost Fest will officially launch on Thursday November 18 in Wigan town centre with a Christmas market and funfair.

On Friday November 19, the local authority will present "Light Night", a new programme celebrating two of the borough’s watercourses with a two-day light trail at Wigan Pier and a 10-day installation by internationally renowned artist, Luke Jerram, at Pennington Flash.