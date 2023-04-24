News you can trust since 1853
Wigan's famous visitors: 16 world-famous people that have visited our great town

Wigan has seen its fair share of big-name celebrity visitors and royals over the years, but do you remember them coming to our town?

By Jon Peake
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 16:04 BST

Sports stars, actors, musicians and royalty have all graced Wiganers with their presence, some on more than one occasion as pictures from our archives show.

How many can you remember popping to Wigan?

Here are just some of the mega-famous faces that have graced Wigan over the decades

Sir Ian McKellen needs no introduction. He's been in some of the biggest blockbuster movies ever, perhaps his biggest role portraying Gandalf in the Lord Of The Rings, and spent his early years living in Wigan across from Mesnes Park. A regular visitor to the town, Sir Ian has a special place in his heart for Wigan and its people.

Another superstar hailing from Wigan is The Verve frontman and now successful solo artist Richard Ashcroft. At the height of their fame The Verve 'came home' to play a one off mega gig at Haigh Hall to thousands of adoring Wiganers.

Yep, that shirt and tie-wearing young chap is none other than The Terminator himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger, pictured in Kitt Green in 1968 with his then girlfriend Miss Great Britain Kathleen Winstanley and a friend.

