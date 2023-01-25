Wigan's highest-rated hairdressers and salons: 17 of the best places according to Google reviews

Wigan is home to dozens of highly skilled hairdressers and beauty experts.

As there are so many to choose from we’ve found the highest-rated hairdressers and salons with 5 out of 5 stars from at least 25 reviews on Google.

There are 17 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 25 or more reviews – and a further 24 also with a five-star rating but from less than 25 reviews. And they deserve a special mention.

They are: The Haus of Hair on Darlington Street East, Mirror and Mane on Upper Dicconson Street, Head 2 Head in Marsh Green, Uber Hair Company on Warrington Road, Goose Green, Salon 62 on Market Street, Amore Hairdressing on Upper Dicconson Street, Hot Locks Hair Extensions on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, The Hair Centre on Norley Hall Avenue, Eclectic Hair on Orrell Road, The House of Hair on Woodhouse Lane, Ada Rose Hair & Beauty on Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Sara Beauty & Barber on Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Ooh La La Hair Boutique on Bolton Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Harry Wallwork on Wallgate, WOWOW on Mesnes Street, Steph’s Beauty Lounge on Prescott Lane, Orrell, Serene Spa & Beauty on Darlington Street East, Halo Creative Hair Design on High Street, Standish, Village Hairs on Rainford Road, Billinge, Everco Hair & Beauty Salon on Market Street, Hindley, Nicola Jayne Beauty & Aesthetics in Whelley, Jade Remy Hair on Orrell Road, Petite Boutique on High Street, Standish and Eivissa Hair Salon on Woodhouse Lane.

It’s worth mentioning there are dozens more hairdressers and salons all with great ratings of 4.5 or above, so there are plenty of experts in our midst.

Below are the 17 five-star rated hairdressers and salons with 25 reviews or more.

In no particular order, they are ...

1 . 16 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Wigan These are 16 of the highest-rated hairdressers and salons in Wigan Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Suzanne's Suzanne's on Wigan Lane has a 5 star rating from 28 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Hair Couture Hair Coutour on Broad O'Th Lane, Shevington, has a 5 star rating from 49 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Vanity Fair Vanity Fair on Darlington Street East has a 5 star rating from 29 Google reviews Photo: Google Photo Sales