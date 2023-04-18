News you can trust since 1853
Wigan's highest-rated tanning studios: 18 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you’re a tad opaque like me and want to look slightly less like a ghost this summer before whipping your kit off, there are plenty of great tanning studios in Wigan – whether the sun bed is your thing or you prefer a spray tan.

By Jon Peake
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST

We’ve found the 18 highest-rated tanning studios as well as beauty salons that offer tanning in Wigan - with a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 from a minimum of 10 Google reviews.

In no particular order here they are ...

Below are the highest-rated tanning studios in Wigan according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tanning studios in Wigan

Below are the highest-rated tanning studios in Wigan according to Google reviews Photo: Google

Sun Seekers Tanning Centre on Library Street, Wigan, has a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 93 Google reviews

2. Sun Seekers Tanning Centre

Sun Seekers Tanning Centre on Library Street, Wigan, has a 4.6 out of 5 rating from 93 Google reviews Photo: Google

Tropicana Tan Centre in Whelley has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 51 Google reviews

3. Tropicana Tan Centre

Tropicana Tan Centre in Whelley has a 4.8 out of 5 rating from 51 Google reviews Photo: Google

The Tanning Lounge on Poolstock Lane, Poolstock, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 26 Google reviews

4. The Tanning Lounge

The Tanning Lounge on Poolstock Lane, Poolstock, has a 5 out of 5 rating from 26 Google reviews Photo: Google

