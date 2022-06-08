Wigan and Leigh Hospice relies on hundreds of volunteers who regularly give their time in a variety of roles.

It is holding a volunteer open day on Thursday, June 16 and hopes as many people as possible will go along to the centre in Hindley to find out how to get involved.

Volunteer co-ordinator Jen Naylor

Volunteer co-ordinator Jen Naylor said: “Our volunteers are the backbone of hospice services, helping us to deliver care free of charge to over 1,100 patients last year.

“People volunteer for all sorts of reasons and when they do, find they are not only giving back to their community, but are learning new skills, meeting new people and growing in confidence.

“No previous experience is needed as we’ll provide all the training you need.”

Volunteers are sought for roles as diverse as driving, on the in-patient unit, as a trustee, in administration, fund-raising, in the kitchen, on reception, in online sales and in shops.

Most roles are regular shifts, although fund-raising roles are as needed to help at events and other busy times.

Gill Rigbye has volunteered with the hospice for more than 25 years, mostly in the hospice’s Shevington shop but now as a companion.

She said: “The hospice has given me much more than I have ever given to it. I have always been proud to be a volunteer with this organisation. I have enjoyed every minute.”

Volunteer receptionist Susan O’Brien said: “I have always got a lot out of volunteering. It has always made me feel better helping people and if you do have any personal worries, it seems to melt them away. I think most people feel better in themselves if they are helping others. It also boosts your confidence levels if you feel you have helped others who need help.”

The open day runs from 10am to noon on Thursday, June 16 at the hospice’s Oak Centre.

Anyone visiting the hospice will be required to wear a mask.