Wigan's Kym Marsh finds love again with co-star

By Sian Jones
Published 8th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 12:29 BST
Wigan’s Kym Marsh says she has found her ‘soulmate’ after falling for a 29-year-old co-star.

The former Coronation Street actress, 48, posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sharing a kiss with Samuel Thomas, referring to him as the "most amazing man".

In the post she said: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you.”

The pair are currently starring in the UK and Ireland tour of the hit musical 101 Dalmatians.

Kym Marsh with new co-star boyfriend Samuel ThomasKym Marsh with new co-star boyfriend Samuel Thomas
Kym Marsh with new co-star boyfriend Samuel Thomas
Kym stars as Cruella de Vil, while Samuel plays Tom Dearly.

In a post on his own Instagram account, Samuel expressed his affection for Kym by sharing a black and white photo of them touching foreheads.

He said: "I didn't expect you, but here you are. I love you.

Kym responded with: "Ditto. The best things happen unexpectedly. Love you too."

It was announced last year that Kym split from husband Scott Ratcliff after 19 months of marriage.

Scott was Kym's third husband after she was previously married to actor Jack Ryder in 2002 and former Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in 2012.

