Wigan's Kym Marsh finds love again with co-star
The former Coronation Street actress, 48, posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sharing a kiss with Samuel Thomas, referring to him as the "most amazing man".
In the post she said: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you.”
The pair are currently starring in the UK and Ireland tour of the hit musical 101 Dalmatians.
Kym stars as Cruella de Vil, while Samuel plays Tom Dearly.
In a post on his own Instagram account, Samuel expressed his affection for Kym by sharing a black and white photo of them touching foreheads.
He said: "I didn't expect you, but here you are. I love you.
Kym responded with: "Ditto. The best things happen unexpectedly. Love you too."
It was announced last year that Kym split from husband Scott Ratcliff after 19 months of marriage.
