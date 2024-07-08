Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan’s Kym Marsh says she has found her ‘soulmate’ after falling for a 29-year-old co-star.

The former Coronation Street actress, 48, posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sharing a kiss with Samuel Thomas, referring to him as the "most amazing man".

In the post she said: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are currently starring in the UK and Ireland tour of the hit musical 101 Dalmatians.

Kym Marsh with new co-star boyfriend Samuel Thomas

Kym stars as Cruella de Vil, while Samuel plays Tom Dearly.

In a post on his own Instagram account, Samuel expressed his affection for Kym by sharing a black and white photo of them touching foreheads.

He said: "I didn't expect you, but here you are. I love you.

Kym responded with: "Ditto. The best things happen unexpectedly. Love you too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced last year that Kym split from husband Scott Ratcliff after 19 months of marriage.