Wigan's Kym Marsh marries again

Kym and Scott

The 45-year-old presenter of Morning Live and former Coronation Street actress wed army major Scott Ratcliff, 33, in a ceremony attended by family and friends.

Among the guests was Kym’s father David, who has been diagnosed with incurable prostate cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actress, who rose to fame in the band Hear'Say, said her dad was determined to walk her down the aisle – and the nuptials had given him something positive to focus on.

Kym, who was recently spotted on stage enjoying her hen do in Manchester, was also joined by pals from the TV shows in which she has starred.

Details of the ceremony were revealed in OK! magazine, the couple having got engaged in June.

Scott proposed during Kym's birthday celebrations, and she told OK! at the time, "I'm absolutely over the moon – I can't believe it. It's been the best birthday surprise ever. I can't stop smiling!"

The pair met in 2018, after being introduced by Corrie co-star Antony Cotton. Speaking to OK! in July about their wedding plans, Kym teased a "stunning" and "military wedding", with Scott explaining that he'll wear his ceremonial "No. 1 uniform".

Earlier this month Kym explained her lengthy absence from BBC show Morning Live, revealing she has been suffering from anxiety attacks and was seeking help for her mental health amid her father’s prostate cancer diagnosis.

Kym has said her parents "adore" Scott who in turn said that he hoped the wedding ceremony would give the family a lift on the back of the bad news.