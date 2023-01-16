The former Coronation Street star whooped it up at the infamous Karen’s Diner with husband Scott Ratcliff, fellow Corrie star Antony Cotton and his partner Peter Eccleston.

The franchise, which is known for its deliberately rude service and insults, opened in Manchester last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym Marsh with former co-star Antony Cotton at Karen's Diner

The actress, who is currently starring in the revived school drama Waterloo Road, was given a hat with a rude message to wear.

Karen's Diner shared a video of the Strictly Come Dancing star getting up to do the dance to Pure and Simple, her number one record with the band Hear'Say back in 2001.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Instagram, Kym said: “Had THE BEST TIME @karensdinerofficial @karensdinerpr.

"If you fancy a hysterical night out, being screamed at and told where to go by the staff, ridiculed for what you wear and generally being abused, then get yourselves down there!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym was filmed performing the iconic Pure and Simple dance during her visit

“Just don’t be late or @bushlar will make you face the wall and think about what you’ve done!

Advertisement Hide Ad