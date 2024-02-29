Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A number of Wiganers from the very young to those more senior will be marking their birthdays today - but one thing they all have in common is that their actual age according to the day they were born (February 29) is far lower than their "official" age.

Among them is Ellie Wilkieson, from Spring View, a talented young actress who already has a London agent and has so far appeared in two TV commercials - even though she's still at primary school.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie Wilkieson from Spring View, Wigan, is aged eight but only celebrating her 2nd 'official' birthday on February 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was born with only 10 seconds to spare on her due date of February 29, and this year will be celebrating her 8th birthday - although still only two in leap year terms.

At the other end of the spectrum, John Jones will turn 80 on leap year day - but amazingly is still only 20 in terms of the "official" birthdays he has celebrated.

In common with many others, John - who has lived in Ince for most of his life but later moved into a bungalow in Scholes - usually marks his birthday on the 28th on non-leap years.

Meanwhile Wigan mum Dawn Wilson will be 52 on the 29th (still a teenager of 13 in leap year terms).

John Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is being treated to a surprise holiday to Tenerife by husband Keith. Son Aiden said: "Both myself and my sister Tash have left home now. My mother is a foster carer for Wigan council and we could not be more proud."

Isaac Westergren, of Lower Ince, will be marking his third leap year birthday on Thursday (officially 12), while Janet Ryan (64), of Springfield is also a mere stripling of 16 in leap year terms. She said: "I love being a leap year baby."

The extra day in a leap year is designed to correct the discrepancy between the calendar year of 365 days, and the solar year of approximately 365-and-a-quarter days.