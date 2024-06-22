Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of Wigan musicians who happily admit they aren’t a crack professional outfit are getting ready for their latest concert.

The Really Awful Orchestra, largely comprising amateurs who have rediscovered a love of instruments years after abandoning them at school, often plays to full houses despite the off-putting name.

Conducted by Chris Perry, it next performs a programme of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at The Edge, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum, which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.

The Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsal

"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow.’

"Everyone is having such fun too and the large audiences speak for themselves.”