Wigan's Really Awful Orchestra hoping for another sell-out concert
The Really Awful Orchestra, largely comprising amateurs who have rediscovered a love of instruments years after abandoning them at school, often plays to full houses despite the off-putting name.
Conducted by Chris Perry, it next performs a programme of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at The Edge, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 6.
Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum, which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.
"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow.’
"Everyone is having such fun too and the large audiences speak for themselves.”
