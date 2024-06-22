Wigan's Really Awful Orchestra hoping for another sell-out concert

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 15:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A group of Wigan musicians who happily admit they aren’t a crack professional outfit are getting ready for their latest concert.

The Really Awful Orchestra, largely comprising amateurs who have rediscovered a love of instruments years after abandoning them at school, often plays to full houses despite the off-putting name.

Conducted by Chris Perry, it next performs a programme of film and TV themes, pop favourites, light classics, Latin and jazz in a concert at The Edge, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday, July 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ian Darrington, from the Music Continuum, which established the orchestra, said: “We have been delighted how popular the orchestra has become.

The Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsalThe Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsal
The Really Awful Orchestra in rehearsal

"Yes, there are times when the performances aren’t as polished as you’ll hear elsewhere, but plenty of others when it really catches and you think ‘wow.’

"Everyone is having such fun too and the large audiences speak for themselves.”

Tickets, priced £12, are available from Peter Fletcher on 07848 818276, members of the orchestra or online.

Related topics:WiganLatinTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.