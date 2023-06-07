Wigan's unsung community heroes to be honoured at awards ceremony

Wigan Council’s Our Town awards celebrate what makes the borough so brilliant, focusing on community-minded groups, individuals and businesses.

With cash prizes on offer and nine awards up for grabs, residents are being encouraged to nominate those who go the extra mile so they can receive well-deserved recognition.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Last year’s Our Town awards ceremony was a fantastic celebration with hundreds of our borough’s community heroes coming together for a night of fun, friendship and food.

Wigan councils cabinet members gather to launch the Our Town awards

“The calibre of nominations last year was incredible and we know there are so many amazing people out there in our borough, so this year we’re looking to go even bigger and better.”

Those shortlisted will be invited to a ceremony later in the year to celebrate and find out who has won.

Last year’s Our Town awards were the first to be held in person, after the inaugural event was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities, said: “If you’ve been impacted by a creative community initiative, a business that thinks with their heart as well as their mind, or know an unsung hero who makes their community a better place, nominate them today.

“To have so many fantastic people come together in one room will be a brilliant celebration and a wonderful display of Wigan borough’s valued communities.”