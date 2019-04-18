Will Wigan EVER get a Nando's restaurant?

Stalled plans for a hotel and restaurant complex – that could have included Wigan’s first Nando’s outlet – could be hit with another setback.



Planning permission for the development at Robin Park, next to the DW Stadium, was granted by the town hall in 2016.

But that order was dependant on works starting within three years and the deadline passes on May 4.

With no signs of spades breaking ground, developers will be forced to re-apply to the local authority.

Site landlords CBRE would not provide a comment on whether work is due to start on site.

And an absence of any notices informing visitors of immediate plans suggest the permission notice will expire.

The development blueprint at the popular retail park included a three-storey hotel with ground floor retail units, built on an area of car park opposite the entrance to the Empire Cinema.

The cinema was due to receive a facelift as part of the scheme, with improvement works to its facade.

Documents submitted to the town hall said a ‘national multiple, budget hotel operator’ was lined up for the 68-bed facility, which would provide 64 jobs.

They added: “The applicant has entered into agreements for lease with national multiple restaurant operators: (including) Nando’s.”

While the proposed development has stalled, Holiday Inn Express has opened a site at the nearby Martland Mill Industrial Park.

Leigh currently hosts the borough’s only Nando’s outlet and so the bid at Wigan’s main retail park had attracted significant interest.

A spokesperson for Nando’s told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the company does not have any immediate plans to open a restaurant in Wigan.

A town hall spokesperson said: “As per standard procedure, should planning permission expire before any works have started, the applicant would need to submit a new planning application should they wish to progress with the scheme.”