The Prince of Wales told Keely Hodgkinson that Princess Charlotte is a keen runner, the Olympic champion said, as she was honoured at Windsor Castle.

The star Atherton athlete was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) after winning gold in the 800m at the Paris Olympics and being named Sports Personality of the Year in 2024.

The 23-year-old said it was “really nice” to be honoured by William on Tuesday (May 13), adding that the “whole experience has been amazing”.

She told the PA news agency: “The prince told me his daughter is doing the 400m at the minute and the hurdles and that she did watch me in Paris.

“He told me that he remembers me winning and that he wished he could be there to see it himself.”

Hodgkinson said she will participate in the Stockholm Diamond League meeting in June, in what will be her first race since winning Olympic gold.

She had a a hamstring tear in February.

Hodgkinson went on: “Currently I feel really good, we’re in a really good place.

“The hamstring progressed nicely and we took our time with it and we have had no problems so far, which has been really positive, back in full training, doing everything.

“We’re kind of on track. I’m still four or five weeks away from opening my season but I’m looking forward to it and it’s a big race, it’s basically an Olympic final again.”

Hodgkinson said it would be “nice” to “back up” her successes of last year at the World Championships in Tokyo in September.

She added: “I’m pretty confident.

“It’s been 10 months since I last raced, it’s the longest in my entire career that I haven’t competed, so that’s going to be a challenge in itself, getting back to it and we’ll just build confidence race by race.

“But the goal is still the same and I believe we’ll get there in Tokyo in the right place, and give it my best shot.”

Hodgkinson said one of her goals is to put athletics “on the map” and that she wants to inspire children to take up sports.