Winners of Wigan Borough in Photos competition are announced

Michael Dickinson's prize-winning view of Wigan Pier

And congratulations to Michael Dickinson who claimed top prize in the competition with a twilight scene at Wigan Pier.

Running him a close second and third were Katy Barton with an idyllic view of Mesnes Park and Andy Mallins who captured on film a misty stretch of the borough’s canal network.

The competition is run buy the Wigan Observer and sponsored by Fairhurst Accountants. We received hundreds of entries showing Wigan landmarks and nature in all their beauty at different times of year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katy Barton's idyllic picture of Mesnes Park

Thank you all for taking part.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.