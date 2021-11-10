Winners of Wigan Borough in Photos competition are announced
The winners of this year’s Wigan Borough in Photos competition have been revealed.
And congratulations to Michael Dickinson who claimed top prize in the competition with a twilight scene at Wigan Pier.
Running him a close second and third were Katy Barton with an idyllic view of Mesnes Park and Andy Mallins who captured on film a misty stretch of the borough’s canal network.
The competition is run buy the Wigan Observer and sponsored by Fairhurst Accountants. We received hundreds of entries showing Wigan landmarks and nature in all their beauty at different times of year.
Thank you all for taking part.
