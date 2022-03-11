All Days Community Learning Farm bring a selection of animals to Wood Fold Primary School, Standish, for nursery and reception school children to meet and learn about.

Standish school is farm for a day

Youngsters swapped the classroom for the farmyard as a host of animals worthy of Noah’s Ark descended on their school. Standish Wood Fold Primary pupils were able to view and very often pet ponies, goats, rabbits and sheep brought to the grounds by All Days Farm. A school spokeswoman said that the experience had given the children great context for learning.

By Michelle Adamson
Friday, 11th March 2022, 12:30 pm

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo: Michelle Adamson

