Work begins on The Road to Wigan Pier

Work to better connect the Wigan Pier Quarter with Wigan town centre starts today

Following consultation with nearby business and the public, a new scheme led by Wigan Council has launched to install new cycling and walking facilities, improve lighting and create better crossings.

Known as The Road to Wigan Pier, the scheme will prove to be a safer and more attractive link to the new Pier development, including the eight modular town houses, and will encourage rail passengers to visit the complex when complete.

The route will also connect with the cycle facilities at Saddle Junction and will be another step forward in joining up the Greater Manchester Bee Network.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leader of the council, Councillor David Molyneux said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank the businesses and members of the public who took the time to provide their feedback on this scheme.

"It’s vital we understand the full picture when shaping these schemes, including any opportunities and concerns identified by the public.

“The new route and facilities, as well as complementing a new commercial development in the town centre, will connect to other schemes nearby and the wider network, which will further improve the walking and cycling experience.

“It’s been an ambition for the council for a long time to improve connectivity and safety for all road users, which includes providing reliable alternative options if we are to encourage people to leave the car at home.”

In full, the improvements include:

- A two-way segregated cycling facility.

- Improved public realm and landscaping.

- Improved footways along Wallgate between Great George Street and Haig Street.

- New and improved crossing points along the route and across Wallgate and Southgate.

- Improved lighting and better signage.

In order to facilitate the improvements, the council will close Miry Lane to vehicles at its junction with Wallgate. Traffic will still be able to access the industrial area via Wilcock Street, Clayton Street and Great George Street.

Coun Molyneux added: “We understand that this traffic flow alteration will be a change but it has been proposed following analysis of how traffic operates in the area and would help us to facilitate a scheme that would have long-term benefits.

“This is also a change we have discussed with nearby businesses, who are largely on board with the alternative entrance points.

“The scheme will be operational later this year and we hope that its completion will encourage people of all abilities to make different travel choices as a result of the segregated and safer facilities available.”

The Greater Manchester Bee Network programme aims to create the largest walking and cycling network in the region by connecting all ten local authorities by bike.

The Road to Wigan Pier will be funded through the Greater Manchester Growth Deal Minor Works pot and will take approximately 20 weeks to complete.

For more information on the cycling and walking schemes in progress borough-wide, please visit www.wigan.gov.uk/majorprojects.