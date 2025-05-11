Building works at a Wigan library can now take place 10 months after it was closed temporarily.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashton library needs extensive repairs particularly to the roof after dry rot was discovered.

The grade II listed building shut its doors in July last year with most of its services relocating to the The Pavilion building at Jubilee Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many residents were left concerned that the closure would become permanent.

Ashton library has taken a step closer to reopening

H owever Ashton South councillor Danny Fletcher has confirmed that a dry rot survey and remedial works have been completed.

In a Facebook post Coun Fletcher said: “With support and communication from our MP Josh Simons, a dry rot survey has now been completed, and areas in the library have been opened up and remedial works have taken place, there is now a period of drying out needed after the survey.

“Josh, myself and other councillors are in constant communication with council officers and English Heritage who will lead on what works can and can’t be done on what materials are able to be used within the grade II listed building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ll put updates on here every couple of weeks or so, and hopefully with a completion date in the not too distant future.

"And whatever it takes, the library will be back to its former glory.”

Residents were delighted with the news with one adding: “The library is far more than just a beautiful building - so glad it is being repaired and retained in the council's portfolio.

"But it is so much more. It's a community space. It's a warm, safe space for people to use and people to meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd love to see Danny and Josh continue to work with the council going forward to drive up footfall, extend opening hours and services offered to ensure it remains a valuable and utilised asset in the council's portfolio to protect it from future library services cuts.

"There are many successful projects across the UK where libraries have been adapted and footfall is at record highs.

"I for one would be more than happy to volunteer my time to help make this happen.