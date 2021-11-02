Work to begin on multi-million-pound new Wigan care home complex

An artist's impression of The Croft's exterior

Urban Village Healthcare has instructed main contractor Greenchurch Developments to deliver a purpose-built care home, known as The Croft, in Bickershaw.

The Croft will feature 66 en-suite rooms, communal facilities including several lounges, dining areas, a cinema, hairdresser, guest rooms for relatives and a nurse station. The site covers 0.75 acres and has associated parking and gardens.

The Croft's interior

It is being developed by Urban Village Healthcare – a sister company to Urban Village Group – which is focused on building and expanding the provision of care home locations across the UK to meet the increasing demand.

A professional team, including monitoring surveyor Dalbergia Group, has also been appointed. The development will be managed by specialist senior living operator Bracebridge Care Group.

Over the next two years, Urban Village aims to develop numerous care homes and extra care schemes in partnership with medium sized providers with strong reputations and a local focus.

Urban Village Group chief executive Nick Sellman said: “With the appointment of Greenchurch Developments and an excellent professional team, we are excited to announce that work is about to get underway to deliver this fantastic new facility at Bickershaw.

“The Croft will provide families across the Wigan area with a wonderful new care home in an excellent location. We know that there is a real demand for high-quality care home facilities across the country and we are determined to play a significant role in helping meet that demand, with developments like this.”

He added: “Our care homes have been carefully designed to ensure those who live there can enjoy a great quality of life and be part of an incredible community.”

Birmingham-based Urban Village Group is an investment and development business with a portfolio of developments across the UK. Its mission is to deliver quality residential developments that enhance the lives of its residents.