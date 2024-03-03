Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Council is currently improving the landscape and surfacing on Millgate (north of Hewlett Street) as this area will be included within the town centre pedestrians-only zone.

The local authority has plans to improve the safety and appearance of the current road layout outside the Civic Centre building on Millgate.

The aim of the “public realm project” for the town centre is to improve the appearance of the current carriageway outside the Civic Centre.

Roadworks continue on a section of Millgate, Wigan.

The scheme aims to prioritise pedestrians and sustainable modes of transport and create an attractive environment which supports a diverse range of uses and provides better and safer access to activities in the town.

The visual impact of the area will also be greatly enhanced with the works and associated street furniture.

Funded by the Future High Streets Fund, the scheme will enhance the development works of the Civic Centre building and make connections to Believe Square.

The vacant Civic Centre will be transformed into a business hub for start-ups.

Social impact developers Capital&Centric - working in partnership with Wigan Council and supported by UKSPF want to draw in businesses that want high-quality, designer workspaces outside of the city centre.

To do that, they’re packing Civic with facilities, from a gym and mini cinema, to cycle storage and relaxing roof terrace.

Exposed concrete inside will be framed by lush new plants and trees.

There’ll also be spaces for the public to enjoy, including a new coffee shop complete with a spill-out terrace, as well as outdoor seating spots along Millgate.

The council has said it is committed to delivering more pedestrianised spaces to encourage active and safe travel for all and enhance the area with greenery.

Works to include:

Relocation of automated bollard from Millgate (adjacent to Hedera) to the junction of Hewlett Street

Extension of the one-way (south-eastbound) operation on Millgate to Hewlett Street

Removal of pay and display bay from northeast side of Millgate

Introduction of crossing points outside Civic building aligning with Believe Square

Installation of street furniture and planting

Resurfacing.

Construction on site began in December last year will be completed by the end of April.