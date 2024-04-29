Workers' Memorial Day is marked at Mesnes Park in Wigan

Heads were bowed in silence as Wigan community members and politicians attended the annual International Workers’ Memorial Day ceremony. The event at Mesnes Park was replicated across the country, as tributes were paid to all those killed by work-related incidents and disease. The day is seen as an opportunity to highlight the preventable nature of most workplace-related fatalities.Friends of Mesnes Park hosted the short event at the memorial tree and plaque near to the Bridgeman Terrace entrance to the park.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST

There was a minute's silence at noon, followed by speeches, including those by Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and the borough’s Mayor, Coun Kevin Anderson.

1. Dignitaries at the ceremony

. Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Lawrence Hoy performs for those gathered at Mesnes Park

. Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Wigan MP Lisa Nandy lays a wreath

. Photo: Daniel Martino

4. The Mayor Coun Kevin Anderson gives a speech

. Photo: Daniel Martino

