World Book Day: 38 photographs of Wigan children dressed as their favourite characters

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
Children across Wigan donned fantastic costumes of their favourite characters today to celebrate World Book Day.

There were many familiar outfits, with Harry Potter, Elsa, Winnie the Pooh and Peter Pan among the characters brought to life.

We asked Wigan Today readers to send us their photographs – and we received hundreds of them!

Here is our first collection of pictures, with more to come.

Alice in Wonderland characters

1. World Book Day

Alice in Wonderland characters Photo: Submitted by Kirsty Lewis

Photo Sales
Olivia, five, as Elsa. She was asked to dress as an adjective at school so chose "frozen"

2. World Book Day

Olivia, five, as Elsa. She was asked to dress as an adjective at school so chose "frozen" Photo: Submitted by Steph Fordham

Photo Sales
Kohen, five, dressed as Stick Man

3. World Book Day

Kohen, five, dressed as Stick Man Photo: Submitted by Kayleigh Ashcroft

Photo Sales
Arabella, six, as Alice In Wonderland, with nine-month-old Nova as the Cheshire Cat

4. World Book Day

Arabella, six, as Alice In Wonderland, with nine-month-old Nova as the Cheshire Cat Photo: Submitted by Heather Carrington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:WiganHarry Potter
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice