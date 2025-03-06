There were many familiar outfits, with Harry Potter, Elsa, Winnie the Pooh and Peter Pan among the characters brought to life.
We asked Wigan Today readers to send us their photographs – and we received hundreds of them!
Here is our first collection of pictures, with more to come.
1. World Book Day
Alice in Wonderland characters Photo: Submitted by Kirsty Lewis
2. World Book Day
Olivia, five, as Elsa. She was asked to dress as an adjective at school so chose "frozen" Photo: Submitted by Steph Fordham
3. World Book Day
Kohen, five, dressed as Stick Man Photo: Submitted by Kayleigh Ashcroft
4. World Book Day
Arabella, six, as Alice In Wonderland, with nine-month-old Nova as the Cheshire Cat Photo: Submitted by Heather Carrington
