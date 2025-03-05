World Book Day celebrations in Wigan 1999-2010

By Michelle Adamson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST
It’s World Book Day this week (Thursday March 6) and to get youngsters into a literary mood, we have delved into the Wigan Today archives to find pictures from events – often involving children dressing up in their favourite book characters – taken between 1999 and 2010.

Enjoy the memories!

World Book Day 1999 to 2010

1. World Book Day

World Book Day 1999 to 2010 Photo: MA

2. RETRO - WORLD BOOK DAY

2005 - St. Mark's Primary School pupils, Jean-Luc Conway dressed as Pinocchio and Emma Armstrong as Snow White, dressed for World Book Day. Photo: FRANK ORRELL.

3. RETRO - WORLD BOOK DAY

2001 - St. Anne's CE Primary school celebrate World Book Day. Pictured as Cruella De-Ville is Megan Whittaker, six, and The Wicked Witch Kesley Unsworth, seven. Photo: PAUL SIMPSON

4. RETRO - WORLD BOOK DAY

2004 - Pupils at Aspull Church School pupils celebrate World Book Day in their fancy dress costumes. Photo: NICK FAIRHURST

