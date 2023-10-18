Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The American mixed martial artist, who has coached the likes of former UFC stars Josh Barnett and Brock Lesnar, will be sharing his grappling expertise at MC Kali Group in Wigan on Sunday, November 26. It will be his only seminar in the north of England this year.

Founder of Combat Submission Wrestling, Paulson is known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of submissions, which has made his teachings sought after by amateur and professional martial artists alike.

A student of Billy Robinson and Karl Gotch lineage, both of whom studied catch wrestling at Wigan's own “snake pit” Riley's Gym before making their names in Japan, it's only fitting that the town should be a destination on Paulson's whistle-stop tour of the UK.

MC Kali Group's Mel Corrigan with MMA coach Erik Paulson

Mel Corrigan, owner and head coach at MC Kali Group, said "It's an exciting time to have Erik Paulson visit us here in Wigan, a town which plays such a vital role in the rich history of catch wrestling.

"As an affiliated club of Erik's, we're proud to be able to host the seminar and give grappling enthusiasts from the town and throughout the region the chance to learn from one of the very best martial artists in the world."