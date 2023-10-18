News you can trust since 1853
Former light heavyweight shooto champion and world-famous MMA coach Erik Paulson is making his way to Wigan at the end of November to hold a CSW catch wrestling seminar as part of his UK tour.
By Stephanie AndrusjakContributor
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
The American mixed martial artist, who has coached the likes of former UFC stars Josh Barnett and Brock Lesnar, will be sharing his grappling expertise at MC Kali Group in Wigan on Sunday, November 26. It will be his only seminar in the north of England this year.

Founder of Combat Submission Wrestling, Paulson is known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of submissions, which has made his teachings sought after by amateur and professional martial artists alike.

A student of Billy Robinson and Karl Gotch lineage, both of whom studied catch wrestling at Wigan's own “snake pit” Riley's Gym before making their names in Japan, it's only fitting that the town should be a destination on Paulson's whistle-stop tour of the UK.

MC Kali Group's Mel Corrigan with MMA coach Erik PaulsonMC Kali Group's Mel Corrigan with MMA coach Erik Paulson
Mel Corrigan, owner and head coach at MC Kali Group, said "It's an exciting time to have Erik Paulson visit us here in Wigan, a town which plays such a vital role in the rich history of catch wrestling.

"As an affiliated club of Erik's, we're proud to be able to host the seminar and give grappling enthusiasts from the town and throughout the region the chance to learn from one of the very best martial artists in the world."

The seminar takes place at MC Kali Group, on York St, Wigan, on Sunday, November 26 at 2pm. Places can be booked online at mckali.com.

