World War Two veteran puts his long life down to being a moderate drinker and ‘never buying anything on tic’
Jim Winstanley marked the milestone with the traditional greeting from King Charles and the Queen Consort, along with a party at Alma Green Care Home, Upholland.
Jim originally had a twin brother, Joe, who has since died, and also has two daughters and one grandson. He tragically lost his wife Freda to a heart attack when she was only 49.
Before serving his country in World War Two, Jim's first job had been as a driver for the old Wigan-based Rushton's General Stores.
His wartime service saw him take part in the liberation of Europe following D-Day, and after the defeat of Germany he continued his service with the 6th Airborne Division in Palestine - then still a British protectorate before the foundation of the state of Israel.
After re-entering civilian life, he worked for many years building buses at the Leyland Motors plant, and then as a factory worker at the Alcan aluminium plant in Skelmersdale.
He was made redundant when the plant closed in 1982, after which he ceased paid employment to concentrate on his hobbies. However, he was able to buy his house in Upholland outright with the severance money he received.
His daughter Anne Wynn, 70, who attended her dad's birthday celebrations with her husband Mike, said: "Dad would always do painting and decorating for his friends, he also did all my house and my sister's.
"He also kept himself busy messing about with his car.
"Everyone in Upholland knew him. He was very friendly and would talk to anybody."
Jim chose to move to the care home around three years ago after suffering a number of falls at his own home.
Among those attending the birthday party were cousins, nephews and nieces, while flowers were sent from Canada where Jim also has cousins.
Mrs Wynn said she put her dad's long life down to his being only a moderate drinker, and giving up smoking when he was younger.
She added: "Our parents would never buy anything on tic. They said if you wanted anything, you had to save up for it."