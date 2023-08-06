World's best cyclists head to Wigan as the Tour of Britain returns to borough

The world-renowned Tour of Britain will begin on Sunday, September 3 with elite riders from across the globe setting off from Altrincham, including Olympic, world and Tour de France champions.

Greater Manchester is hosting stage one – or the “Grand Départ” – of the UK’s biggest professional cycle race and the route will pass through Wigan borough, including Haigh, Aspull, New Springs, Whelley, Scholes, Ince, Hindley, Hindley Green, Atherton and Tyldesley.

Welcoming the Tour of Britain to Wigan are councillors Chris Ready, left and David Molyneux, right, with Richard Smith and Andrew Hakesley, from Be Well

Riders will then head through Salford towards the finish line in Manchester city centre to complete the first day of the race.

Residents and business owners are being encouraged to show support for the event and cheer on the cyclists as they make their way through the borough.

There will also be an opportunity to take part in the Tour of Britain’s national land art competition, which has previously seen communities, schools, clubs, businesses, landowners and farmers come together to install eye-catching creations in support of the race.

Wigan Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “We can’t wait to welcome the Tour of Britain back to our borough. It promises to be a real landmark event for 2023.

The Tour of Britain flies along Atherton Road, Hindley in 2019

“With cyclists zipping through streets, the tour will showcase some of the great sights and wonderful green spaces on offer across our borough.

“Wigan borough is quickly becoming known as a leading host for major sporting events, from the Women’s Euros to the Rugby League World Cup. Our residents and businesses are sure to come out to cheer on the cyclists and enjoy the energy and excitement of this event.”

The event attracts a roadside audience of more than 1.5m spectators as it makes its way across the country and has contributed £27.6m each year to the UK economy, according to research by Frontline.

While spectators are being encouraged to join in the action by watching for free from roadsides across the borough, the race will also be broadcast by ITV4.